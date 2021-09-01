About us

Transport for NSW keeps our State moving by providing safe, integrated and efficient transport systems. We put our customers at the centre of everything we do – and we do a lot. We connect people, communities and industry and manage how they use our road, rail and maritime networks and services, and even active modes like walking and cycling. The work we do connects the journeys you take every day.

We are a state government organisation made up of more than 28,000 people and we're in the middle of delivering the largest transport infrastructure program in Australia's history. We work across planning, policy and procurement, harnessing data and technology to develop smarter and more adaptive transport solutions.

That means job opportunities in metropolitan and regional areas right across NSW – you have the chance to be part of creating a lasting legacy that will benefit generations to come.

Our People and Culture team is planning for and building a workforce with the advanced and specialised skills needed to tackle the challenges of tomorrow. We are building an authentic organisational culture where everyone feels empowered to make a real difference.

The Senior Project Officer performs project management and support activities to contribute to the coordination, development, and delivery of a range of projects under the Stretch Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) for TfNSW (Transport for NSW).

The successful candidate will manage and oversee all aspects of project planning, development, and implementation for a range of mini-projects, including developing project plans, coordinating resources, managing budgets, meeting reporting requirements, and supporting project-related activities, to ensure project outcomes are achieved on time, on budget, to quality standards and within agreed scope in line with established agency project management methodology.

Strategic Senior Project Officer position to deliver our reconciliation commitments with the Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) team

Permanent opportunity, Sydney CBD (Central Business District) – flexible working options available

This is an identified Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander position

Additional responsibilities include:

Support the Senior Manager, RAP, in working with the divisional implementation leads and executive sponsors to deliver on their commitments to reconciliation

Develop project plans and coordinate actions to implement the RAP across the cluster

Manage internal reporting and governance for the Reconciliation Steering Committee and ongoing reporting on progress against the plan.

Support the delivery of internal events, working closely with the People and Culture events team

Support Transport’s commitments to the National Agreement on Closing the Gap.



The key to success in this role is the ability to engage with a range of stakeholders across Transport and provide support on a variety of initiatives, report on progress and drive accountability.

You enjoy developing and maintaining internal & external relationships and communications with key stakeholders and can balance the competing needs and expectations of a range of different stakeholders.

Applicant must be an Australian Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person

Tertiary qualification in a relevant discipline, or equivalent experience

Experience in working across Aboriginal programs and Aboriginal community engagement and knowledge of the delivery of RAPs (Reconciliation Action Plan) is valuable but not essential

The salary for this position is Grade 8 ($120,423 - $134,872) per annum plus superannuation and leave loading.

To apply for this position, please submit a resume and answer all questions within the online application process.

This vacancy is an Identified Aboriginal, Aboriginality and Torres Strait Islanders will be confirmed during the selection process. Applications are sought from Indigenous Australians pursuant to Section 14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW).

Applications close: 11.59 pm Tuesday, 15th February 2022

This vacancy is targeted Aboriginal recruitment under Part 5, clause 26 of the Government Sector Employment (General) Rules 2014. Aboriginality and Torres Strait Islanders will be confirmed during the selection process. Applications are sought from Indigenous Australians pursuant to Section 14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW).

We are committed to being an inclusive, diverse and flexible workplace where differences are valued. We welcome people of all backgrounds, experience and abilities.



We enable our people to work in ways that work for them and their teams. Working virtually and from different locations including regional locations, staggering work hours and job sharing are just some of the ways our people can work flexibly.



Please contact the Talent Specialist below if you require any adjustments to be made to how you interact with us throughout the recruitment process or would like to discuss flexible work options.



For any enquiries, please email Claire Minahan at CLAIRE.MINAHAN@TRANSPORT.NSW.GOV.AU.



