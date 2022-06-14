Communications and Stakeholder Engagement Officer

Are you an engagement changemaker? Help us drive social outcomes, grounded in Country across Transport projects in the beautiful inner west.

About us

Transport for NSW keeps our State moving by providing safe, integrated and efficient transport systems. We put our customers at the centre of everything we do – and we do a lot. We connect people, communities and industry and manage how they use our road, rail and maritime networks and services, and even active modes like walking and cycling. The work we do connects the journeys you take every day.

We are a state government organisation made up of more than 28,000 people and we're in the middle of delivering the largest transport infrastructure program in Australia's history. We work across planning, policy and procurement, harnessing data and technology to develop smarter and more adaptive transport solutions.

That means job opportunities in metropolitan and regional areas right across NSW – you have the chance to be part of creating a lasting legacy that will benefit generations to come.

The Division

Community and Place lead engagement with NSW metropolitan communities and stakeholders across a range of projects and initiatives, at different stages of their lifecycle. To do this well, the branch is committed to creating platforms for collaboration across government, with First Nations communities, local government and industry. The Community and Place branch understand the importance of embedding public benefits at the front end of strategic planning to ensure projects across the Transport pipeline are delivered in line with community needs and aspirations, now and in the future.

The opportunity

Right now, we have an opportunity for a permanent full-time Community Stakeholder Engagement (CSE) Officer to join us working in the social outcomes focused Inner-west team within the Community and Place branch. The CSE Officer will be regularly called on for specialist advice and services ranging from stakeholder participation, issues management and social outcomes strategies grounded in Country. The inner west team understand that agility is critical to aligning with community needs so the successful candidate will feel at home working in ambiguous settings and confident facilitating and connecting others. On any given day, the role will require you to to assist in the delivery of the full range of communication and stakeholder engagement services within a designated place or project.

What you will be involved in

Partner with other members of the wider place/project teams to implement communications and social outcome plan activities under time and cost constraints and with community impact front of mind

Develop communication and stakeholder engagement strategies and plans, including the identification of educational and promotional information and draft communications

Act as a key conduit with consultations, projects and other partners to ensure tactical and strategic social outcomes (such as social procurement and workforce participation) are delivered in a meaningful way

Develop, coordinate, deliver and evaluate the effectiveness of a range of events, workshops and stakeholder consultation activities

About you

We are looking for a proactive Community Stakeholder Engagement practitioner, grounded in a passion for community. You will be looking for an innovative engagement role which draws on your solid government experience and a team committed to genuine social outcomes

This role will work closely with Country. To this end, Transport welcomes applications from jobseekers with links to the Countries of Dharug, Wallumedegal, Gadigal, Wangal and Wurundjeri.

With customer and community at the centre, you will be able to join dots quickly across program and surrounding transport infrastructure projects .

Please note we have a number of roles in this team, so encourage you to apply.

This is an exciting and rare opportunity to create your own success where your contribution will be truly valued and positively impact communities across NSW.

Want to know more?

Interested?

Right now is an exciting time to join our team as we deliver an iconic $72.2 billion investment into future transport infrastructure and services over 40 years.

Be a part of something meaningful. Apply today to register your interest! If you don’t have experience in all the areas we are asking for in this role, but believe you can do this job we encourage you to apply.

Salary and Benefits

The salary for this position is TfNSW Grade 7 ($106,086 - $118,816) per annum plus superannuation and leave loading.

How to apply

To apply for this position, please submit a resume and address the questions within the application.

Need help?

Close date: 11:59pm Tuesday, 14th June 2022

For any enquiries, please email Dyana Rifai at DYANA.RIFAI@TRANSPORT.NSW.GOV.AU.

